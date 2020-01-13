Kylie Minogue

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer revealed that she and her family, including her sister, Masked Singer Australia judge Danni Minogue, have donated $500,000 to her native Australia amid the bushfire crisis. “Last year I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time. Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking,” she tweeted on Monday, January 6. “As a family, we’ve donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required. Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires.”