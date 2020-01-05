Naomi Watts

The actress, who grew up in Australia, spent her Christmas vacation back home and shared a video from her last night in Byron Bay. “To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds … Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays !! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land … [Praying] for rain.”