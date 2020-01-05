Russell Crowe

The Oscar winner, who revealed that his multimillion-dollar property at Nana Glen was “scorched” in the fires, raised $400,000 for the NSW Rural Fire Service by auctioning off one of his old South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby league caps (he is an owner of the team). The Gladiator star shared a photo of himself handing over an envelope of checks to the fire service’s captain, with the RFS later tweeting, “We tip our hat to you, @russellcrowe. What an amazing and generous show of support for our incredible volunteers!”