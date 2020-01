Serena Williams

The tennis pro donated her cash prize of $43,000 after taking the title at the ATP Auckland Open on January 12. “I’ve been playing in Australia for over 20 years, so it’s been really hard for me to watch the news,” she said during her winner’s speech. “So, I decided at the beginning of the tournament, every match I played, I’d donate a dress, and I’d also donate all my prize money for a great cause.”