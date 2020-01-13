Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star shared a list of fundraisers to donate to on Saturday, January 4. The following day, she posted a photo of a firefighter rescuing a koala and advised her followers to click the link in her bio to donate. “Let’s do everything we can to help them over there,” the actress wrote on Sunday, January 5. “The animals, the land, the family’s, the babies, the homes, THE FIREFIGHTERS WHO ARE WORKING DAY AND NIGHT WITH BARELY ANY SUPPLIES … please please please donate. whatever you can!!!”