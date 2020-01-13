Shawn Mendes

When the “Mercy” singer shared a photo of himself feeding a kangaroo from his previous visit to Australia, he pledged to donate and asked his followers to do the same. “Every time I’ve been to Australia I’ve fallen more in love with the people & wildlife,” he tweeted on Tuesday, January 7. “Join me & support relief efforts for the devastating effects of the wildfires. The @shawnfoundation & I are making donations to @RedCrossAU, NSW Rural Fire Service & SA Country Fire Service.”