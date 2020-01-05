Terri and Bindi Irwin

The mother-daughter pair have been posting updates of the work being down to help injured animals at their Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Queensland. Both shared images of a burned possum named Blossom, who later succumbed to her injuries. “Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life,” Bindi wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth.”