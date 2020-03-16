Exclusive Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Speaks Out After Claiming Chris Lopez Cheated on Her: ‘It’s Devastating’ By Emily Longeretta 1 hour ago Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram 10 8 / 10 Strange Behavior Chris originally denied that Kailyn was pregnant with his baby, and she told Us she has “no idea” why. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News