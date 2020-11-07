Joe Biden Wins Presidential Election 2020 Over Donald Trump: Celebs React

Demi Lovato

“Our 46th president, @joebiden !!!!♥️🇺🇸🗳 I’ve been waiting to post this photo because I knew deep down you would be our next President,” the “Anyone” singer wrote via Instagram alongside photos of herself with Harris and Biden. “Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities and voted in record breaking numbers. This was OUR election and WE WON TOGETHER. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but today we will celebrate each other.”