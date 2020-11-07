Politics

Joe Biden Wins Presidential Election 2020 Over Donald Trump: Celebs React

By
Joe Biden Wins Presidential Election 2020 Over Donald Trump: Celebs React
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
24
5 / 24
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Miley Cyrus

“Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸🎉” the Hannah Montana alum tweeted.

Back to top