‘Heartstopper’ Cast

Kit Connor and Joe Locke — who played Nick and Charlie, respectively, on the Netflix series — reunited with their costars at the London Pride March on July 2. Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft also attended as the group danced to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” in front of anti-LGBTQ+ protestors, per social media footage. They were spotted flipping their middle fingers at the haters while shaking their groove thangs.