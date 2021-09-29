April 2021

Andrew mourned the loss of his father alongside his family and took part in Prince Philip’s funeral procession with his three siblings and his three eldest nephews, Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

“It’s a terrible loss,” the duke told reporters after his dad died. “My father said to me on the telephone a few months ago, ‘We’re all in the same boat and we must always remember that.’ … My father’s death has brought home to me, not just [my family’s] loss, but also the loss that everybody else has felt.”

He added: “I just want to say how grateful I am [and] we are for these tributes. He was a remarkable man. I loved him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it. … He was always someone you could go to and he would always listen.”