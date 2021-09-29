August 2021

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the prince for alleged sexual assault and emotional distress. She previously claimed to BBC that she was trafficked by Epstein when she was underage and forced to have sex with his friends, one of which was Andrew.

“Prince Andrew committed sexual assault and battery upon Plaintiff when she was 17 years old. As such, Prince Andrew is responsible for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress pursuant to New York common law,” the lawsuit states. “The damage to Plaintiff has been severe and lasting.”

Andrew’s Los Angeles attorney Andrew Brettler argued during an August 2021 court hearing that the claims are “baseless, nonviable and potentially unlawful.” The prince must file his responses to the lawsuit’s claims by October 29, 2021.