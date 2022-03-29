February 2022

The prince reached a settlement with Giuffre outside of court before a trial was scheduled to begin. While the sum was kept under wraps, a letter to a New York City court noted that Andrew intended to “make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.” He also apologized for his ties Epstein.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” the letter read.