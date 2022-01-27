January 2022

Buckingham Palace released a statement on January 13 regarding the Duke of York’s upcoming sexual assault trial, stating that with the queen’s “approval and agreement” his “military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen.” The statement concluded: “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and defending this case as a private citizen.”

News from the palace came one day after the Associated Press reported that a judge dismissed Andrew’s request to turn over the lawsuit filed by Giuffre in the U.S. His lawyers previously argued that the allegations made against their client lacked credibility, claiming that the case should be thrown out due to a settlement Giuffre reached with the late Epstein in 2009.