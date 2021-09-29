November 2019

The prince announced his step back from his royal duties “for the foreseeable future” after his association with Epstein plagued the Crown and its efforts to do good.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” he said in a statement. “I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”