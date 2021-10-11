October 2021

Two months after Giuffre filed a U.S. civil sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the British police announced that, after reviewing a document tied to the case, they would not act against the embattled royal.

In a statement at the time, the London-based Metropolitan police said that it “continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein,” who died by suicide in 2019 while in jail for federal sex trafficking charges.

The prince continues to deny Giuffre’s allegations, telling the BBC in November 2019 that he had “no recollection” of ever meeting her and that a photograph of them together could have been doctored.