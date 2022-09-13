Prince Andrew Through the Years: Royal Life, Fatherhood, Scandals and More

September 2022

While walking behind his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland, Andrew was heckled by a young man who yelled out, “You’re a sick old man!” Police Scotland later confirmed that the man was arrested following the incident. “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2:50 p.m. on Monday,” a spokesperson said at the time. “He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh sheriff court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

That same day, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Andrew had received permission to wear his military uniform during his mother’s final vigil “as a special mark of respect” despite being stripped of his military titles in January 2022. At other funeral events, however, he will wear civilian clothing.