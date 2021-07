1995

Diana famously spoke out about Camilla and Charles’ dynamic in her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, which has since been criticized for the circumstances under which it was procured. “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she said.

Camilla and Parker Bowles finalized their divorce in March 1995, while Charles and Diana did the same in August 1996. Diana died in a car accident in August 1997, which delayed the debut of his relationship with Camilla.