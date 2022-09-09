September 2022

Charles and Camilla rushed to Balmoral in Scotland to be by his mother’s side just hours before her death. Upon her passing, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that “the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, for his part, shared a heartfelt tribute mourning the loss of his mother. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” read his statement, in part. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”