He’s Got Jokes

Still, Charles isn’t immune to sharing his sense of humor when it comes to the idea of William surpassing his position. Using his trip to T.K. Maxx as a simile, he joked about the rumors at the 2021 Prince’s Trust Awards Trophy Ceremony.

“I remember there were an enormous number of people who were trying to get in, as they were waiting for me to get out. Story of my life …,” the monarch quipped.