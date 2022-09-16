King Charles III’s ‘Duty to Protect the Diversity’ of the U.K.

Addressing religious leaders at Buckingham Palace on September 16, 2022, Charles spoke candidly about his “duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for Faith itself and its practise through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us.”

The king continued: “My Christian beliefs have love at their very heart. By my most profound convictions therefore, as well as by my position as sovereign, I hold myself bound to respect those who follow other spiritual paths, as well as those who seek to live their lives according to secular ideals.”