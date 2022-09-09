The Difference Between Prince and King

In a 2018 BBC documentary celebrating his 70th birthday, Charles revealed that he would not dive into political issues when he ascends the throne.

“There’s only room for one sovereign at the time, not two,” the monarch remarked at the time, referring to his ability to comment on controversial topics while still prince. “Clearly … I won’t be able to do the same things I’ve done, you know, as heir, so of course you operate within the … the constitutional parameters,” he shared at the time.