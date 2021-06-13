1953

Charles, the heir apparent, attended his mother’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in June 1953. Although his mother was the queen of England, he received an education that broke from royal protocol. He had a governess for several years before starting at Hill House School in London in November 1956. He then attended Cheam Preparatory School in Berkshire and Gordonstoun in Scotland. He later studied at the Timbertop campus of Geelong Grammar School in Australia. He completed his courses in 1967.