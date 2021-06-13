Royals

Prince Charles Through the Years: The British Heir Apparent’s Life in Photos

By
Prince Charles Through the Years
 Shutterstock
20
2 / 20
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

1953

Charles, the heir apparent, attended his mother’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in June 1953. Although his mother was the queen of England, he received an education that broke from royal protocol. He had a governess for several years before starting at Hill House School in London in November 1956. He then attended Cheam Preparatory School in Berkshire and Gordonstoun in Scotland. He later studied at the Timbertop campus of Geelong Grammar School in Australia. He completed his courses in 1967.

Back to top