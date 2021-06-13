Royals Prince Charles Through the Years: The British Heir Apparent’s Life in Photos By Erin Crabtree June 13, 2021 Lord Snowdon/Shutterstock 20 9 / 20 1984 The couple’s second child, son Harry, arrived on September 15, 1984. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweetest Moments With Daughter Casie Over the Years The Cutest Photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Over the Years Lust Is in the Air! The Sexiest Celebrity Couple Photos of 2021 So Far More News