2021

Harry claimed during his and Meghan’s March 2021 CBS tell-all interview that his father “stopped taking my calls” after their royal exit in 2020, noting there was “a lot to work through” between him and Charles. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like. … Archie is his grandson. I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

Meanwhile, an insider told Us in May 2021 that Charles “may never forgive Harry” for the headline-making sit-down.