Could he be any cuter? Prince George gave a cheeky grin as he showed off his missing teeth in three photos released in honor of his 6th birthday on Monday, July 22.

The pics — taken by his mother, Duchess Kate, in the garden at the family’s London home, Kensington Palace — show the future heir to the British throne smiling as he wears a white Nike team England football shirt with the Royal Arms of England crest featuring three lions.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday,” the couple captioned the photos on Instagram. “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!”

As revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, George’s parents Kate and Prince William are pulling out all the stops to throw the eldest of their three children a blowout birthday bash.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” an insider told Us.

Kate “has done most of the organizing herself,” the insider added, but William has pitched in too.

The party is taking place at Kensington Palace, with all of George’s closest schoolmates in attendance, along with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months.

The couple organized a bouncy castle for the guests and William suggested hiring a magician for entertainment because, according to the insider, “George loves magic.”

The menu for George’s party is being handled by caterers who have been instructed to prepare all of the birthday boy’s favorite foods — pizza, pasta and sliders, with dessert including cupcakes, candy and ice cream.

Scroll down to see George’s official photos and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now, for more on his 6th birthday celebration.