Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Drama: Everything to Know

An Agreement Reached

The queen announced in a statement on January 18, 2020, that she and the couple had come to an agreement about their new roles, which will see Harry and Meghan lose their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and completely step down as working members of the royal family. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch said. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Buckingham Palace stared in a statement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they wish to repay the Sovereign Grant money that was spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage at the queen’s Windsor estate, which will remain their U.K. home.

The agreement will also see the couple keeping their patronages, except for Harry’s three military roles: Captain General Royal Marines, Royal Air Force: Squadron Leader, Small Ships and Diving, and Royal Naval Command: Commodore-in-Chief, ABC News reported.

Their transition period will be complete in spring 2020, but Scobie reported that there is the option for the agreement to be reviewed in 2021.