Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Another Return to the U.K.

The couple’s presence at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit was confirmed one month before the September 2022 event. “The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at our Opening Ceremony. The Duke and Duchess will also be meeting with a group of Summit delegates doing outstanding work on gender equality,” the charity’s official Instagram account announced. In addition, the pair planned to attend the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event in Germany and the WellChild Awards in the U.K.