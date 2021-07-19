Big Changes

Before he officially moved stateside, Harry had a “heart-to-heart” discussion with his grandmother about his future with the royal family. Despite their disagreements, the queen still hoped Harry would consider the palace home. “The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a source told Us exclusively in March 2020. Later that month, a separate insider revealed that Harry felt “terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores.”

While Harry hoped to maintain his close relationship with the monarch amid his royal exit, he couldn’t quite mend fences with William. “Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other,” a source revealed of the brothers in March. “But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment.”