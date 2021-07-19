Bombshell Book

In August 2020, Harry and Meghan found themselves back in the spotlight with the release of a new royal tell-all, Finding Freedom. New details of the couple’s engagement and wedding emerged, as well as shocking information about their decision to leave their senior royal duties. The book claimed that Meghan was “willing to do whatever it takes” to make Harry’s family happy and that she told friends she had given up her “entire life” for the British royals.

After revelations from the book made headlines, a source told Us exclusively that tensions were rising between William and Harry. “Finding Freedom has made things worse between them,” the insider said in August. Another source previously revealed that William thought the book was a “calculated way of controlling the narrative” surrounding the Sussexes’ exit.