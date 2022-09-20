Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Coming Together for the Family
Following the death of the queen in September 2022, a source shared with Us that William organized for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Princess Kate to greet well-wishers near Windsor Castle.
“William invited Harry and Meghan to join them,” the insider explained. “They were delayed in arriving while they arranged the plans.”
Harry also gave his first public statement about losing his grandmother while speaking with mourners. “It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” he said, pointing to Windsor. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”Back to top