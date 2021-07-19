Commonwealth Day Clash

Meghan and Harry attended their final royal engagement in March 2020, returning to London for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The event marked the first time the couple saw Prince William and Duchess Kate since announcing their step down — and tensions were high between the two pairs. “Harry was holding his hands together as he walked in. That’s letting you know that he was feeling a little uneasy,” body language expert Blanca Cobb told Us at the time, noting that “Kate had zero acknowledgement when taking her seat near Harry and Meghan.”