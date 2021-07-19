Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

By
Harry Seemed Uneasy Compared Relaxed Meghan Commonwealth Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England.  Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
38
24 / 38
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Commonwealth Day Clash

Meghan and Harry attended their final royal engagement in March 2020, returning to London for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The event marked the first time the couple saw Prince William and Duchess Kate since announcing their step down — and tensions were high between the two pairs. “Harry was holding his hands together as he walked in. That’s letting you know that he was feeling a little uneasy,” body language expert Blanca Cobb told Us at the time, noting that “Kate had zero acknowledgement when taking her seat near Harry and Meghan.”

Back to top