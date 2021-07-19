Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Where Prince William and Prince Harry Relationship Stands Today
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate view a flypast and a Feu de Joie to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force at Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018. James Whatling/MEGA
Final Straw?

Shortly before leaving L.A. for the quieter Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California, Harry’s relationship with his older brother took a sharp turn. “William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” a source told Us exclusively in June 2020. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.” The brothers had previously been in touch, but amid Harry’s royal exit, the duo needed “space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”

