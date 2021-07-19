Final Straw?

Shortly before leaving L.A. for the quieter Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California, Harry’s relationship with his older brother took a sharp turn. “William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” a source told Us exclusively in June 2020. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.” The brothers had previously been in touch, but amid Harry’s royal exit, the duo needed “space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”