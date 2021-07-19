Harry Continues to Speak His Peace

In May 2021, Harry spoke out again about his upbringing and the hardships of growing up as a royal, saying, “It’s a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo.” During his appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the prince revealed he knew in his early 20s that he didn’t want to be a royal. “I was in space of, ‘I don’t want this job. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down, have a wife and a family, when I know this is going to happen again,'” he explained. “I’ve seen behind the curtain, I know how this operation runs and works. I don’t want to be part of this. Then once I started doing therapy suddenly the bubble was burst.”

The former military pilot also criticized his father’s parenting style during the interview while speaking out his approach to fathering. “When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered, I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” he said.