Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Drama: Everything to Know

Harry Returns to Canada

Prince Harry returned to Vancouver Island, Canada, on January 21, to reunite with Meghan and Archie, who’ve been in the country for more than a week without him. Harry was seen deboarding a plan that morning with a bag slung over his shoulder and dressed casually in cold-weather gear, including a beanie. The prince spent much of the day prior in London attending the 2020 U.K.-Africa Investment Summit while his wife was photographed out with Archie and their two dogs in Vancouver Island.