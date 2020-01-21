Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Drama: Everything to Know

Harry Speaks Out

Following the queen’s announcement on January 18 regarding the couple’s new roles within the family — and the loss of their HRH titles — Prince Harry addressed his step back from senior royal duties for the first time at a dinner for supporters of his Sentebale charity in London on January 19.

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love,” he told the room of supporters. “That will never change.” Harry, who is sixth in line for the British throne, then admitted that although he and Meghan were “hopeful” and “were here to serve” once they got married, things have changed. He admitted that the new arrangement “brings me great sadness” and the choice to step back was “not one I made lightly.”

The former military captain reassured the British people that his family is not “walking away” from them despite their change in duties and splitting time between two countries.

“Our hope was to serve the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible,” he explained. “I’ve accepted this knowing that it doesn’t change who I am, or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to. That I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope will be a more peaceful life.”