His Side of the Story

In July 2021, Harry announced that his no-holds-barred memoir would be hitting shelves the following year and would tell “a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” He noted in a statement, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

According to Penguin Random House, the book will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” Harry into the public figure fans know and love. News of the tell-all came as a big surprise to the prince’s relatives — especially his father and brother — a source later revealed.

“The royal family is shaken up about the book,” the insider told Us. “They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect. It’s making them nervous.”