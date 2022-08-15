Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Invictus Games and Beyond

Us confirmed in April 2022 that Harry and Meghan paid a surprise visit to the queen at Windsor Castle on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. A source later revealed that William and Kate did not attend the family reunion. During a candid Today interview conducted at The Hague, Harry dodged a question about missing his royal relatives while gushing about his “special” bond with Elizabeth. “We talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else,” he said of his grandmother.