Leaning on Their Wives

A source told Us that William and Harry are utilizing “different coping mechanisms” as they deal with the fallout of their rift. “Harry’s more sensitive and emotional than William – he takes everything so personally. He can be rather impulsive at times,” the source told Us in February. “Harry wants the world to know that no one should suffer in silence, which is why he opened up about [his late mother] Princess Diana and going to therapy. Meghan is his rock. He first opened up to Meghan about the trauma he went through dealing with his mom’s death shortly after they met — it was during their trip to Africa.”

The insider noted that William is “a more logical thinker.”

“He doesn’t let things get to him, like Harry does. That’s not to say William has a heart of steel — he’s actually an incredibly loving and kind man, he just has a different way of dealing with emotions and is more level-headed than his brother,” the source said. “If William has a problem, he’ll talk to Kate about it. William confides in her about everything.”