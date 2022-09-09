Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Meghan’s Bullying Investigation Ends

The palace concluded its investigation into allegations made by Meghan’s former royal staffers but did not make the findings public. “Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” a source told Us in June 2022. “She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito.”