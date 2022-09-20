Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Military Uniform Drama

On September 13, 2022, Harry was present to pay his respects to the queen’s casket at Buckingham Palace. One day later, he walked in a procession with members of the royal family to Westminster Hall for a service.

While his uncle, Prince Andrew, was granted special permission to wear his military uniform for the final vigil, Harry was notably not wearing his uniform, as he was not given the same exception.

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother.” he said in a statement via a spokesperson at the time. “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

A backlash ensued following Harry’s statement, and he was subsequently given permission to wear his uniform on September 17 for the final vigil. Two days later, he wore a morning suit for the state funeral, walking alongside his family in the processions and attending the services with Meghan.