Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Misogyny in the Spotlight

Nearly two years after the couple announced their plans to step back from the palace, Harry took aim at the term “Megxit,” which became popular on social media and in the British press. “Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media,” he said at a November 2021 conference. “But it began with a troll. This problem did not originate on social media, and you don’t have to be online to be affected by it.”