No Going Back

Nearly one year after stepping back from their royals as senior royals and relocating to the U.S., the Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2021 that Harry and Meghan would not be returning as working members of the royal family.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement read on February 19. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

The queen added: “While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family.

A spokesperson for the couple told Us in a statement at the time, “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”