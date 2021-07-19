Rocky Reunion

Harry returned to the U.K. in April 2021 for the first time since his family’s relocation to California, following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99. He reunited with his family at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral that month and was photographed talking and walking with William and Kate. The siblings were seen leaning in toward each other, which body language expert Elaine Swann exclusively told Us was a “very hopeful [sign] for these two young men” amid their rocky relationship.

“William did his best to open his body language toward his brother,” Swann explained of the brothers’ post-funeral walk. “You have to look at the fact that he turned it toward him. And so, in that opening, that’s saying, ‘Come on in. Let’s talk, let’s chat.’ He didn’t walk side by side, but he actually turned toward his brother.” Harry returned to the U.S. a few days later, but was able to meet with his grandmother, Elizabeth, ahead of her 95th birthday later that month.