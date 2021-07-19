Royal Rift Surges On

“The queen is unimpressed with Harry’s latest interview and found it hurtful. It hasn’t done their relationship any favors,” a source told Us in May 2021, noting that Prince Charles and Prince William are “livid too.” A second insider said that Charles is “hurt” and “disappointed” by his son’s comments.

“[Charles] feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” the source explained. “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

The first insider noted that with the way things are going, “Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth.” The queen is “proud” of William, however, for “taking the dignified approach, unlike Charles, who still hasn’t forgiven Harry for dragging his name through the mud,” the source added.