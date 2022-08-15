Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Royal Shock

When the queen was hospitalized on medical recommendation in October 2021, a source told Us that Harry went into “panic mode” at home on the West Coast. “He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking in non-stop with her,” the insider said, adding that the prince felt “guilty about not saying goodbye” to Philip ahead of his April 2021 death. “[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”