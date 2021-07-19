Royally Refused

In honor of the U.K.’s Remembrance Day, Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery in California in November 2020. The former military pilot and his wife laid a wreath with the inscription, “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country,” and Harry signed a note thanking fallen soldiers for their service. At the time, The Sunday Times reported that Harry’s request to have an offering made on his behalf at the Cenotaph memorial in London was denied by Buckingham Palace officials. William, Kate and the queen paid their respects at their own private Remembrance Day ceremony across the pond.