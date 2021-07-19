Royals React to Bombshell Claims

Buckingham Palace issued a public statement in the wake of the controversial March 2021 interview, stating, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

A source later told Us that Her Majesty has been in “constant crisis meetings” since the interview aired. “The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this,” the insider said. “She’s trying to be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective, but he allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.”

Prince William later denied that the royal family is racist while speaking with reporters, saying they’re “very much not a racist family.”