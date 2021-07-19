Telling It All

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an explosive CBS tell-all interview in March 2021, detailing their time in the U.K. and issues with the country’s press and The Firm. During the sit-down, Harry claimed that his brother, William, and father, Charles, are “trapped” by the Monarchy and revealed that he felt “really let down” by his dad after the pair’s relocation to California. Meghan opened up about having suicidal thoughts while pregnant with their first child, claiming that when she reached out for help, The Firm did nothing. The couple also claimed that racism in the U.K. was part of the reason they moved and alleged someone in the family had “concerns” about Archie’s skin color.